Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. Nomad Foods also updated its FY20 guidance to at least EUR1.31 EPS.
Shares of NOMD opened at $24.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.80.
Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.
Nomad Foods Company Profile
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
