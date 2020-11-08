Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. Nomad Foods also updated its FY20 guidance to at least EUR1.31 EPS.

Shares of NOMD opened at $24.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Nomad Foods from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

