NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOEJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.33 ($33.33).

Get NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) alerts:

NOEJ opened at €27.50 ($32.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93. NORMA Group SE has a twelve month low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a twelve month high of €42.06 ($49.48). The company has a market capitalization of $876.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.00.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.