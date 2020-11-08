NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOEJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.33 ($33.33).

NOEJ opened at €27.50 ($32.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93. NORMA Group SE has a twelve month low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a twelve month high of €42.06 ($49.48). The company has a market capitalization of $876.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.00.

About NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F)

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

