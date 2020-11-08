Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.50.

NYSEAMERICAN NAK opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.49.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.