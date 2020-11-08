Novagen Ingenium (OTCMKTS:NOVZ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Novagen Ingenium Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVZ)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.02. Novagen Ingenium shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 7,000 shares changing hands.

Novagen Ingenium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NOVZ)

Novagen Ingenium Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the business of engine design and development, precision engineering activities, and transport services supply in Australia. It develops a design engine configuration that utilizes opposing pistons and three angled cylinders. The company also offers CNC machining and production machining, vehicle supply, labor supply, and engineering services.

