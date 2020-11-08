Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) (LON:NUM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $295.70

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) (LON:NUM)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.70 and traded as high as $300.38. Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) shares last traded at $286.50, with a volume of 17,309 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $315.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 295.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 294.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) Company Profile (LON:NUM)

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of institutional stockbroking and corporate advisory services in the United Kingdom and the Unites States. The company offers research services with investment perspective; stockbroking services to the United Kingdom, European, the United States, and International investment funds; and research, sales, trading, and corporate broking/finance services focusing on quoted equity, private equity, infrastructure, property, debt, and other alternative assets for a range of institutional investors, family offices, and private client wealth managers.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit