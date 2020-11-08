Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) (LON:NUM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $295.70

Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) (LON:NUM)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.70 and traded as high as $300.38. Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) shares last traded at $286.50, with a volume of 17,309 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $315.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 295.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 294.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) Company Profile (LON:NUM)

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of institutional stockbroking and corporate advisory services in the United Kingdom and the Unites States. The company offers research services with investment perspective; stockbroking services to the United Kingdom, European, the United States, and International investment funds; and research, sales, trading, and corporate broking/finance services focusing on quoted equity, private equity, infrastructure, property, debt, and other alternative assets for a range of institutional investors, family offices, and private client wealth managers.

