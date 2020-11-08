NYX Gaming Group (CVE:NYX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.39

Shares of NYX Gaming Group Ltd (CVE:NYX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $2.40. NYX Gaming Group shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 3,887 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.39.

About NYX Gaming Group (CVE:NYX)

NYX Gaming Group Limited is a digital gaming software supplier engaged in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of digital gaming solutions for interactive, social and mobile gaming around the world. The Company provides a suite of gaming solutions, a distribution platform, full gaming process support services, brand and player management, and both Real Money Gaming (RMG) and social gaming products and services.

