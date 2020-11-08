ODUWA Reaches Market Cap of $1.28 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 39.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.28 million and $726.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 26% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001999 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15,196.11 or 0.99707482 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00031937 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003572 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001030 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00103889 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00020343 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

