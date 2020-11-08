Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.27

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.27 and traded as high as $7.32. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 30,590 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Odyssey Marine Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.37.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Mark B. Justh purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 255,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.35% of Odyssey Marine Exploration worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. It provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. The company also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, or services.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.