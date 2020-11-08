Olin (NYSE:OLN) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.12% from the company’s previous close.

OLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Olin from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Olin alerts:

NYSE OLN opened at $20.86 on Friday. Olin has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Olin had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Olin news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $326,242 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 403.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 82,690 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Olin by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 140,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Olin by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Olin by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 443,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 222,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.