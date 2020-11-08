Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.58

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.58 and traded as high as $26.07. Oppenheimer shares last traded at $25.46, with a volume of 56,261 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $319.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,887 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 122,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Oppenheimer during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

About Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.