Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,907 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 80.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,846,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

ORCL stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.86. The stock has a market cap of $171.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

