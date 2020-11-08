Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $340,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $134.26 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $135.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.09 and its 200 day moving average is $122.84.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

