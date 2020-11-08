Orgel Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,023 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,023 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 6.7% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $23,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $671,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $84.62 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.08.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

