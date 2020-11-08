Orgel Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,530 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 437.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $77,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $179.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.45 and a 200-day moving average of $162.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.