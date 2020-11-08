ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ORIC opened at $24.01 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $40.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35.

ORIC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit