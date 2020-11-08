ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ORIC opened at $24.01 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $40.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35.

ORIC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

