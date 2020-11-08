Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Given New $27.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $13.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OMI. Bank of America raised shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.44.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of OMI stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.