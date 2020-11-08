Oxford BioMedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Oxford BioMedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

OXBDF has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford BioMedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OXBDF opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. Oxford BioMedica has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

