Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.64 and a beta of 1.70. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 259,164 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $1,718,257.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,165.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

