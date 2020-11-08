Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.36%.

Shares of NASDAQ PMBC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 328,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,232. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a market cap of $91.29 million, a P/E ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 0.62.

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, Director James F. Deutsch purchased 292,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $1,023,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

