Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.12. Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 51,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 million and a P/E ratio of -110.00.

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Panoro Minerals Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

