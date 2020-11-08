Paragon Entertainment (LON:PEL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Paragon Entertainment Ltd (LON:PEL) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.15. Paragon Entertainment shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 100,000 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.96.

Paragon Entertainment Company Profile (LON:PEL)

Paragon Entertainment Limited creates, develops, and operates visitor attractions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Design and Build, and Products. Its services include design development, interactive engineering, graphic design, rockwork, props and figures, model making, fit-out, scenic and theming, joinery, GRP production, metalwork, maintenance, solid surfacing, project services, creative technical design, and robotic arm.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.