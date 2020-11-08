Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,132 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 98.5% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $29,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.23.

In other news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total transaction of $4,186,387.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,812.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,114 shares of company stock worth $9,216,128 over the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $218.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.74. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.31 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

