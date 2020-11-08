Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 17,601 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR opened at $70.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 57.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.