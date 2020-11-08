Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 17,929 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,929 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,687,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582,294 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14,060.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,515,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,496 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7,296.7% in the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,765 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,398,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 393.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,902,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,688 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.78 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

