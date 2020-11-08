Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,946 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $221.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $224.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $365,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

