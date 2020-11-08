Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 2,150 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $197.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.23. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $204.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $12,421,726.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,855,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total transaction of $18,346,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,220 shares of company stock worth $46,148,114 in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

