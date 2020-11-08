Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 278.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 75.6% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 131.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 48.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $90.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.46. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.19.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

