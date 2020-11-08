Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,223.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 205,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,645,000 after purchasing an additional 189,802 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 375.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,125,000 after purchasing an additional 751,095 shares during the period. 18.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM stock opened at $91.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.51. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The firm has a market cap of $474.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.4253 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

