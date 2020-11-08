Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV opened at $93.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.24 and a 200 day moving average of $92.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

