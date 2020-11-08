Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,098 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of MAA opened at $122.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.10.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.