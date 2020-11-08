Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,624 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 174,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 176,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT opened at $50.67 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49.

