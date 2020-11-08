Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 4,070 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 205.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,224,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 116.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 138,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHV stock opened at $110.68 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.12 and a one year high of $112.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.74.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.