Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 509 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $531,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.60.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $406.24 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $409.11. The firm has a market cap of $170.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.4095 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

