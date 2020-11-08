Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,185.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $4,074,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 978,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,703,657.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. KeyCorp downgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.53.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.