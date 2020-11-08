Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 10,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN opened at $21.78 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $22.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55.

