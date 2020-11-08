Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL opened at $83.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average of $74.96. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $85.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at $375,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,767 shares of company stock valued at $21,261,299. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

