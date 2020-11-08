Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,654,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.16.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $168.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.59. The company has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

