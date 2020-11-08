Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,331 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 39,714 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,571,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,892,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,189,000 after acquiring an additional 834,191 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $28.51.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.