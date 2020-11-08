Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth $162,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

DSI stock opened at $134.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.21. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $82.98 and a 12-month high of $136.98.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.