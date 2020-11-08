Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $83.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.78. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86.

