Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $107.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

