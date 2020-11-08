Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 391,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,015,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after acquiring an additional 19,221 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $163.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.78 and a 200 day moving average of $149.00. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $100.90 and a 12-month high of $167.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

