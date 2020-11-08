Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $241.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $243.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.86.

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 72,299 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total transaction of $15,212,432.59. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,630 shares of company stock worth $64,843,541 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

