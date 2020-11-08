Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 40.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,048,850,000 after buying an additional 3,714,710 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 182.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 21.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,433,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,325 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in BlackRock by 929.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 646,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $352,017,000 after buying an additional 584,108 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 57.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $861,421,000 after buying an additional 577,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.42.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $654.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $599.25 and its 200-day moving average is $560.17. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $672.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.15 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

