Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.9% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 254,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 141.5% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

