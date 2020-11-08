Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WST. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 348.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $295.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.45. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.53 and a 1-year high of $303.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,661.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.