Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,739,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter worth about $29,861,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 18.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 538,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,596,000 after acquiring an additional 84,633 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 36.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 511,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,456,000 after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,715,000 after acquiring an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGR opened at $50.50 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.90.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

