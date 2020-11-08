Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN stock opened at $231.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.03. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.58.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

