Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,455,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,217 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,570 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,840,000 after acquiring an additional 232,784 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,225,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,328,000 after acquiring an additional 441,215 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,122,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $108.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.62 and its 200-day moving average is $99.70. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

