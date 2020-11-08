Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 1,556.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,590,000 after purchasing an additional 638,009 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in CME Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 51,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in CME Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 1623 Capital LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $181.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.18.

CME Group stock opened at $150.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.54. The company has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.37.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,831.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Insiders have sold 20,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,931 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

